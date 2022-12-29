Watch Now
Salamanca man arrested by NYSP for rape

Posted at 10:20 AM, Dec 29, 2022
SALAMANACA, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State police announced that 46-year-old Troy Lafferty of Salamanca was arrested on December 26 for first-degree rape.

Police said on August 29 troopers received a possible rape complaint in the Town of Ellicottville and the investigation determined he did engage in sexual intercourse by forcible compulsion with a 30-year-old victim.

Lafferty was arraigned in the Town of Ellicottville Court and released under supervision. He is scheduled to reappear in January 2023.

