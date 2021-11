SALAMANCA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Salamanca City School District will be fully remote from November 8 to November 10 due to a high number of COVID-19 cases within the district.

From the week of October 28 to November 5 there were 91 people in quarantine and 22 people who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Food services deliveries will be available for those who need them.

The district will publish COVID-19 numbers every week.