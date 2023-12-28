Saint Bernadette Church holds inclusive Christmas mass for those with developmental disabilities

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Several families attended a unique ceremony catered to those with developmental disabilities at Saint Bernadette Church in Orchard Park Wednesday night.

7 News reporter Yoselin Person spoke with a family who told her they drove from Hamburg to attend this mass with their son Richard Drew the third.

“It's a very special mass because everybody is welcomed no matter what the disability is even if they’re physically disabled they can get into this church,” says Cathy Drew, a mother.

“It gives everyone a chance. so this gives them a chance to feel at ease and be themselves,” says Richard Drew, a dad.

Their son is also participating with others in the service.

“Tonight I'm going to play Santa Clause,” says Richard Drew III, the son. “This is the best mass that Saint Bernadette has held.”

The faith formation director of the church, Sharon Urbaniak, shares how this initiative all began.

“Well we had somebody who had non verbal autism who came to us before Easter one year asking if we could have a mass and bring her silent friends to Jesus,” Urbaniak says. “So that was our first mass so this is our fifth inclusive Christmas Mass.”

The formation director also has a personal tie to this particular service.

“My ministry began early when I had a brother that was two years younger than me that had a disability and my parents took him to church, and somebody said he doesn't belong here,” she says. “So it was the little girl in me that said in God’s house that all people should be welcomed.”

Urbaniak hopes other churches across Western New York can look at Saint Bernadette Church as an example to be inclusive.

“But here they know when they walk into the door they’re going to be greeted,” she says. “They’re going to be welcomed and they have a place where they belong here.”

