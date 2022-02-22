Sahlen's launches line of pre-grilled hot dogs using 'no grill required' pitch

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Sahlen Packing Co. has launched a line of pre-grilled hot dogs using a "no grill required" pitch.

According to Sahlen's, the "Grilled For You" pork and beef smokehouse hot dogs come pre-grilled and include real char marks and authentic grill flavor with no grill required.

"The innovative product provides retailers and foodservice operators at restaurants, resorts, recreation, arenas, stadiums, carts, stands, and more, with the opportunity to serve fresh, time-saving hot dogs without investing in costly grills, venting equipment, or skilled labor," a release says.

