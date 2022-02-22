Watch
Sahlen's launches line of pre-grilled hot dogs using 'no grill required' pitch

Posted at 12:44 PM, Feb 22, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Sahlen Packing Co. has launched a line of pre-grilled hot dogs using a "no grill required" pitch.

According to Sahlen's, the "Grilled For You" pork and beef smokehouse hot dogs come pre-grilled and include real char marks and authentic grill flavor with no grill required.

"The innovative product provides retailers and foodservice operators at restaurants, resorts, recreation, arenas, stadiums, carts, stands, and more, with the opportunity to serve fresh, time-saving hot dogs without investing in costly grills, venting equipment, or skilled labor," a release says.

You can find more information here.

