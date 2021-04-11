Sahlen Field hiring for upcoming season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WBWK) — Despite the Buffalo Bisons starting their season in Trenton, New Jersey, the team is hiring here in Western New York.

A statement from the Bisons said they are hiring seasonal workers for the Sahlen Field Grounds Crew. Other positions available include cashiers, cooks, porters, stand managers and commissary workers.

The Toronto Blue Jays are currently playing their home games at their Spring Training facility in Florida.

The teams will be upgrading the facilities at Sahlen Field while the Bisons play in Trenton, starting in May.

The main upgrades include:

Moving the bullpens off the field and behind the outfield walls

New batting cages built beyond right field

New weight room and renovated clubhouse facilities

LED light bulb replacements plus two additional temporary lighting poles

The renovation project at Sahlen Field is a joint project between the Bisons and Toronto Blue Jays to prepare the facility for MLB regular season home games.

Officials say no date has been set for a Blue Jays move to Sahlen Field, the Blue Jays will communicate updates as they are available.

For more information on the jobs at Sahlen Field: CLICK HERE.