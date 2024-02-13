Watch Now
Sahlen Field one of 20 nominees on USA Today's 'Best Minor League Ballpark' list

Sahlen Field is one of 20 minor league stadiums in the running for USA Today's "Best Minor League Ballpark."
Posted at 9:46 AM, Feb 13, 2024
2024-02-13

BUFFALO, N.Y. — This month, you can help the Buffalo Bisons and Sahlen Field get some national recognition.

To qualify, experts reviewed the stadiums' atmosphere, amenities, and tributes to major league fields.

USA Today points to Sahlen Field's "big league feel" and notes its history as the "prototype modern downtown ballpark".

Voting for the competition ends on March 11th. You can vote for Sahlen Field here.

