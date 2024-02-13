Sahlen Field one of 20 nominees on USA Today's 'Best Minor League Ballpark' list

BUFFALO, N.Y. — This month, you can help the Buffalo Bisons and Sahlen Field get some national recognition.

Sahlen Field is one of 20 minor league stadiums in the running for USA Today's "Best Minor League Ballpark."

To qualify, experts reviewed the stadiums' atmosphere, amenities, and tributes to major league fields.

USA Today points to Sahlen Field's "big league feel" and notes its history as the "prototype modern downtown ballpark".

Voting for the competition ends on March 11th. You can vote for Sahlen Field here.