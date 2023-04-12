Safety concerns for motorcyclist are on the rise as warm weather breaks

KENMORE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The stretch of clear skies and warming weather bringing more motorcyclists out on the roads. That means everyone on the roads needs to be extra careful.

A crash in downtown Buffalo at North Division and Oak streets is a stark reminder of that. Buffalo police say two vehicles crashed into each other, sending one into a motorcyclist. Investigators say the motorcyclist was rushed to ECMC with serious injuries.

So what can you do to stay safe on the road as we inch closer to the warmer months? 7 News spoke with a local motorcycle group who shared ways everyone can look out for each other on the roads.

Kevin Thompson is a member of the motorcyclist community called the Hogs and Hero's Foundation. Thompson said the feeling he get on his bike is unlike any other.

"You feel free," said Kevin Thompson, Motorcyclist. "It sounds corny but that's what it is you know."

Thompson has been riding for almost 5o years.

"Once I turned 16 I got a motorcyclist license and I been riding ever since," said Thompson.

Until one night in 1977.

"It was one of those my mother told me not to go out that night, you know," chuckled Thompson.

That's when things took a turn for the worst.

"A drunk driver and a semi were coming straight," said Thompson. "I had the green light. The drunk driver turned and I could have hit the semi but I'd rather hit the car, so yeah."

Thompson suffered serious injuries including a concussion and damage to his kidneys. He still has scars up and down his forearms today. Accidents like this are why organizations like ABATE, American Bikers Aimed Toward Education said change has to happen.

"We advocate for bikers by lobbying for legislation that makes the roads safer and freer," said Chris Genovese, Legislative Coordinator for ABATE.

But just how much safer? Well, 7 News strapped Genovese up with a go-pro and asked him to hit the road so you could ride a mile from their point of view.

Before Genovese's ride, I spoke with Christina Gullo, Partner at the Kantor Gullo Law Firm which specialized in personal injury and motorcycle accidents. Gullo said one of the scariest things for a motorcyclist to do is make a left turn.

"We call it the fatal left hand turn," said Thompson. "That is the primary source of collisions."

She said unfortunately you should assume people aren't looking out for you but there are resources that can help.

"There's a ton of motorcycle safety courses," said Gullo. "I personally took MSS in West Seneca.

However, many bikers in the Hogs and Hero's Foundation said whether you make it to a course or not, you need to be more aware.

"I wish they'd just look," said Thompson.

So as the weather continues to get nicer do your best to keep yourself and everyone else safe. Always remember to look before you left, put down your phone to minimize distractions and drive defensively.