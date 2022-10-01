'Safe Trick-or-Treat' event returns to Elmwood Village Oct. 30

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Halloween is just around the corner and if you are looking for a place to bring the little ones Trick-or-Treating head to the Elmwood Village.

On October 30, the Elmwood Village Association is hosting a "Safe Trick-or-Treat" event from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Children under 10 are welcome to collect candy from participating Elmwood Avenue shops and restaurants that say "Trick-or-Treat Here." Costumes are encouraged.

In addition to Trick-or-Treating, Lafayette Presbyterian Church will also hold a Fall Festival during those hours.

The Elmwood Village Association has hosted the "Safe Trick-or-Treat" event since 2001 in an effort to promote the neighborhoods surrounding the Elmwood Village.