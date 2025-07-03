Safe boating tips to keep you and your family safe this Fourth of July

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Fourth of July is one of the busiest boating days of the summer, and the Erie County Sheriff's Marine Unit is reminding boaters about important safety requirements, including a major change this year.

Anyone operating a boat must now have a boat safety certificate.

"January 1 of 2025, everyone, no matter what year you were born, you have to have that safety certificate — that's the biggest thing this year," Sgt. Ed Krypel said at a news conference on Thursday.

The certificate costs $44.95 and can be obtained online here.

I went out on the water with the Marine Unit to learn more about staying safe during the holiday weekend.

Krypel emphasized the importance of having personal flotation devices for everyone on board and warned against shooting fireworks from boats.

"Obviously a boat has gasoline on it, which is flammable, so we would highly recommend not doing fireworks off of a vessel," Krypel said.

The holiday weekend also brings increased enforcement of boating while intoxicated laws.

"This weekend is Operation Dry Water, it's an increased awareness of operating while intoxicated out on the water," Krypel said.

Deputy Mike Okal explained that New York State law differs slightly from driving laws when it comes to open containers.

"In New York State, unfortunately, you can operate the vessel with an open container," Okal said. "You can, but obviously, if we see you with an open container going by us, it's gonna raise our suspicion to obviously look out for any type of other violations."

Okal highly recommends having a designated driver for your boat and any other vehicle this holiday.

