'Safe and healthy homes for the tenants': City of Buffalo increasing inspections on rental units

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — So far this year 3,000 letters have been sent to people in Buffalo informing them that their home has been selected for the city's Proactive Rental Inspection Program. More than 600 letters have been sent most recently to North Buffalo.

"Been around since 2020," said Buffalo's Commissioner of Permits and Inspections Cathy Amdur about the program. "We just make sure they're safe, and healthy homes for tenants living there."

Amdur said more inspections will help ensure quality living, and safe spaces for city residents.

Buffalo Councilman Rasheed Wyatt supports the program. I spoke to him the day after a two-unit rental caught fire in his district, 18 people were displaced.



“I’m not saying proactive rental inspections would've stopped this situation, but certainly putting landlords on notice that the city is going to do their due diligence to make sure every household is safe," said Wyatt.

“The mayor has said he wants everything in compliance," said Amdur. "And he holds us to high standards, and we hold ourselves to high standards. It’s a prioroty for all of us."

Amdur said the goal is to have 6,000 rental units inspected in Buffalo in 2025.