Jiri Kulich's big goal lifts Buffalo Sabres to home opener win over the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Jiri Kulich scored with 6:40 left and the Sabres overcame a two-goal deficit to beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 in Buffalo’s home-opener on Saturday night.

For Kulich, the goal was his first in nearly a calendar year, and after the 22-year-old missed the final 70 games of last season due to blood clot issues. Rasmus Dahlin tied the game 6:10 into the third period, and Jack Quinn and Tage Thompson also scored for Buffalo. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 12 saves.

Oliver Moore, Ryan Donato and Tyler Bertuzzi scored for the Blackhawks, who dropped to 0-3 following road losses at Vegas and Utah. Spencer Knight stopped 24 shots. Chicago squandered a 2-0 first-period lead and a 3-2 lead entering the third.

Kulich’s goal came after he missed the net on a chance from in close. Thompson recovered the puck behind the net and fed Owen Power in the right circle. Power then set up Kulich to the left of the net, from where he beat Knight.

The Sabres have won seven straight over Chicago and are 10-0-1 since a 4-1 loss on Nov. 17, 2019.

Buffalo debuted a new banner to honor the team winning its first Atlantic Division title in a season the Sabres also snapped an NHL-record 14-year playoff drought.

The Blackhawks were without top defenseman Bowen Byram, who was dealing with a family matter. Byram spent the previous two-plus seasons in Buffalo before being acquired by Chicago in a June trade.

Earlier in the day, Patrick Kane revealed his choice of where to sign in free agency this offseason was between his hometown Sabres or returning to Chicago. Leaving Detroit after three years, Kane signed a two-year deal with Chicago, where he spent his first 16 seasons and won three Stanley Cups.

Blackhawks: Home-opener against St. Louis on Tuesday night.

Sabres: Host Minnesota on Tuesday night.

