Sabres forward Tage Thompson selected to NHL All-Star game

Stacy Bengs/AP
Buffalo Sabres right wing Tage Thompson (72) in action during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wild, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. Buffalo won 3-2 in a shootout. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
Posted at 8:43 PM, Jan 05, 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres announced Thursday that forward Tage Thompson has been selected to the NHL All-Star Game for the first time in his career.

Thompson has scored 55 points and 30 goals so far in 36 games played during the 2022-2023 season. Thompson's 30 goals are the second-most in the league, only after Oilers center, Connor McDavid, with 33.

