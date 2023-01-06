Sabres forward Tage Thompson selected to NHL All-Star game

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres announced Thursday that forward Tage Thompson has been selected to the NHL All-Star Game for the first time in his career.

Thompson has scored 55 points and 30 goals so far in 36 games played during the 2022-2023 season. Thompson's 30 goals are the second-most in the league, only after Oilers center, Connor McDavid, with 33.