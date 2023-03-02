Watch Now
Russell Salvatore's Patriots and Heroes Park vandalized overnight

Posted at 1:56 PM, Mar 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-02 14:11:30-05

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Russell J. Salvatore's Patriots and Heroes Park was vandalized overnight Wednesday.

Salvatore made the announcement Thursday afternoon. He is working with law enforcement to investigate the incident.

Flags, light fixtures, and displays including "Tomb of the Unknown Soldier," "Battle of the Bulge," and "America The Land We Love" were damaged.

Salvatore established the Patriots and Heroes Park more than a decade ago to honor veterans and first responders. The historic landmark was also voted the #1 tourist attraction in Williamsville on TripAdvisor.com

