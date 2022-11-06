Running brings life lessons to young girls in WNY

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Lots of girl power in North Buffalo this weekend, with more than 2,000 people taking part in a very special event.

The Girls on the Run annual 5K took place Saturday morning in Delaware Park.

More than 1,000 girls from 90 different schools took part.

They're all in grades 3 through 8.

The girls even had buddy runners, which more than doubled the number of people running in the 5K.

This fun run is the culmination of a ten week program.

It uses physical activity to help young girls build social, emotional, and physical skills, while encouraging healthy life habits.