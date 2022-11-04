RSV cases and hospitalizations on the rise locally and across the country

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, cases and hospitalizations are on the rise locally and across the country.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 11% of RSV tests done over the last three weeks have come back positive which is more than double what the rate was last year and two years ago it was at zero.

Dr. Stephen Turkovich, Chief Medical Officer at Oishei Children's Hospital, tells 7 News a surge in RSV and flu cases are overwhelming the emergency room and intensive care unit at the hospital. Turkovich said the current RSV surge is the worst he has seen in his entire career. It generally causes cold symptoms and in a small number of kids, especially babies, can cause severe symptoms requiring hospitalization and sometimes ventilation.

Turkovich says although cases and hospitalizations are on the rise, fortunately, no deaths have occurred locally although there have been some reported across the country. He says this is not a time to panic, but rather a time to be aware.

Dr. Dara Kass, Health and Human Servies Regional Director for Region 2, says you should do what you can to prevent the spread of germs but if your baby is having difficulty breathing, is feeding less, becoming dehydrated, or more and more lethargic you should call your doctor.

You can find more information on RSV on the CDC website here.