Route 5 rehabilitation project to resume Monday

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Your drive along Route 5 will soon be a little slower through parts of the Southtowns.

The New York State Department of Transportation says efforts to rehabilitate the stretch of Route 5 between Ridge Road and NY Route 179 will resume Monday, March 15, around 7:00 a.m.

Drivers can expect delays in both directions as crews close lanes to complete the road work. Those closures will last from about 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily.

The Department of Transportation expects the project to last about six months and will issue further travel advisories as construction progresses.

You can call 511, download the 511NY mobile app or click here to get updates from the NYSDOT.