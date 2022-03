BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Do you take the 400 to work or school every day?

If so, be prepared for some possible delays.

Rehabilitation work is scheduled to begin on the 400 bridge over the railroad tracks in Elma Monday.

Beginning at 7am, the northbound and southbound right lanes of the highway will be closed from Bowen Road to West Blood Road.

This project will take about four months to complete.