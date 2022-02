BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — According to NITTEC, Route 33 eastbound at Grider Street in Buffalo was closed due to a crash for a half an hour, Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

It's unclear if anyone was hurt in the crash and how many vehicles are involved.

Route 33 reopened just before 9 a.m.

7 News has reached out to Buffalo police for more information, we are waiting to hear back.