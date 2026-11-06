ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The freezers at Route 20 Ice Cream are usually filled with treats. But as the ice cream season winds down, the Orchard Park business is putting that space to a different use: helping families put food on the table.

The shop is preparing hundreds of grocery bags as part of its annual Gratitude Groceries giveaway, an effort to provide food to 800 families across two distribution days.

Owner Dave Kaiser said the idea formed after his wife, Beth, noticed the shop's freezers were empty during the offseason.

"Our freezers are empty. Let's get some groceries and do a food giveaway," Kaiser said.

The effort is growing in its second year with help from friends Bill and Colleen Loecher, who insisted on splitting the cost of the groceries with the Kaisers.

Their contribution allowed them to purchase more food and increase the number of groceries available to families.

WATCH: Route 20 Ice Cream turns freezers into grocery giveaways

Route 20 Ice Cream turns freezers into grocery giveaways

Organizers plan to distribute groceries to 400 families on Saturday, November 7, and another 400 families on Tuesday, November 10. Each family will receive three bags: two containing dry goods and one containing frozen items.

Kaiser said he and his wife understand that anyone can find themselves in a position where they need a little extra help.

"We've all been in situations where we need some help," Kaiser said. "And to be able to do this for others is a blessing for us."

Gratitude Groceries giveaway details:



Saturday, November 7: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday, November 10: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: 2783 Southwestern Blvd, Orchard Park, NY 14127

The goal is to help 800 families through the two giveaways, turning what would otherwise be empty ice cream freezers into an opportunity to give back to the community.