Roswell Park's CEO named among top female hospital leaders in nation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Dr. Candace Johnson is in elite company.

The president and CEO of Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center is among '177 women hospital presidents and CEOs to know,' according to Becker's Hospital Review.

Dr. Johnson, who joined Roswell in 2002, made history with her appointment to her current role in 2015, becoming the first female president and CEO of a freestanding cancer center in the nation, according to Becker's.

The Review recognized Johnson for her commitment to equity, diversity and inclusion at the highest levels of Roswell Park. She was also lauded for her dedication to improving the patient experience at the cancer center.

In addition to her day-to-day duties leading nearly 4,000 employees, Johnson also serves as the M&T Bank Presidential Chair in Leadership, and professor of oncology in the Department of Pharmacology and Therapeutics.

Becker's Hospital Review bills itself as a prime source of information for decision-makers in American healthcare.