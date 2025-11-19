BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center has unveiled the new EDDY Mobile Breast & Prostate Cancer Screening Center.

The new mobile cancer screening program marks the first in the region to address early detection for the three most common invasive cancers.

The unit is funded in part by Governor Hochul and New York State to improve health equity and reduce cancer's burden on underserved urban, rural and minority communities. EDDY will provide convenient access to state-of-the-art screening services for individuals at a higher risk who may have no other options to receive cancer screening services.

"We're bringing state-of-the-art screening and expertise to neighborhoods and communities that have been endangered by insufficient resources and barriers to care," Roswell Park CEO Candace Johnson said. "Where you live should not determine how healthy you are."

The mobile center will take off in December, with a focus on the City of Buffalo and Niagara Falls.

WATCH: Roswell Park unveils new mobile prostate and breast cancer screening unit in Western New York

Data shows that 1 in 8 women will develop breast cancer during their lifetime. Black women who are diagnosed are more likely to have advanced disease and lower survival than white women.

Screening can detect a possible cancer before it spreads. Women who are ages 40 and older should be screened yearly, and women should begin speaking with their doctor about it at age 25.

"Mammograms save lives, but too many women still miss screenings because of circumstances beyond their control," Roswell Park Chair of Diagnostic and Interventional Imaging Ermelinda Bonaccio said.

Since Roswell Park launched Early Detection Driven to You in 2022, the EDDY Mobile Lung Cancer Screening Center has visited 52 unique locations across Western New York, screening nearly 2,000 people.

To follow EDDY in the community, learn more about available screening services and watch a virtual tour of the EDDY Mobile Breast & Prostate Cancer Screening Center, go to RoswellPark.org/EDDY.

