Roswell Park to host nursing open house; chance to hear from nurses and take part in interviews

Posted at 11:24 AM, Mar 07, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer announced it will host a nursing open house March 15.

The open house will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Research Studies Center at Roswell Park. Free parking is available, you are encouraged to park in the ramp across at Elm and Carlton Streets.

Nurses of all levels are invited to the open house, including recent and soon-to-be nursing and BSN graduates.

According to Roswell, the open house will be an opportunity to:

  • Learn about oncology nursing
  • Hear from fellow nurses
  • Take part in on-site interviews

Roswell said it is recruiting for open positions in various nursing roles, including part-time and full-time opportunities.

You can register to attend here.

