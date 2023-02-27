Roswell Park study shows vaping CBD causes more severe lung damage than vaping nicotine

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A study by the Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center recently found that vaping CBD can lead to more severe lung damage than vaping nicotine.

CBD, also known as cannabidiol, is an active ingredient found in cannabis, or marijuana. Roswell Park reported Monday that most research on the health effects of vaping has only focused on vaping nicotine and not CBD.

The study essentially tested the effects of inhaling CBD versus nicotine. Cultures of human cells were tested and exposed to filtered air, nicotine, or CBD aerosols for two weeks.

The study found the following results:

More areas of tissue damage were found in the cells that inhaled CBD aerosols versus nicotine aerosols

MPO, an enzyme that promotes inflammation and damage to lung cells, was found to have greater activity following exposure to CBD aerosol.

CBD aerosol inhalation resulted in greater inflammatory changes and higher oxidative stress in the lung.

Exposure to CBD aerosols killed neutrophils, purified white blood cells, at a faster rate than nicotine aerosols.

Dr. Yasmin Thanavala, a doctor in Roswell Park's Department of Immunology, not only noted the difference between smoking and vaping but vaping nicotine and cannabis.