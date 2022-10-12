Roswell Park launches mobile lung cancer screening truck

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center launched its mobile CT scan truck to visit rural communities across Western New York.

Nearly 70 percent of lung cancers detected are in the early stages, and Roswell Park officials say the earlier the cancer is detected the better.

“Our rates of lung cancer screenings are very low, like 6 percent of eligible people are getting screened and as a consequence, most lung cancers are getting diagnosed late. We really want it to be early because you get to live if you get it early,” said Mary Reid, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center Screening Chief Officer.

To get an appointment people must be 50 years old or older, smoked for 20 years, and smoked in the last 15 years.

You can sign up for an appointment here.

