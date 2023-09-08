Roswell Park cuts ribbon on new site in Amherst

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — There is a new state-of-the-art facility designed to help Western New Yorkers in the Northtowns battling cancer.

The Scott Bieler Amherst Center is Roswell Park's first new-build. The 30,000 square-foot space will offer clinical and imaging services to cancer patients as well as appointments with a wide array of specialists.

The facility is named after Scott Bieler, President and CEO of the West Herr Automotive Group. Bieler has served on the Roswell Park Alliance Foundation board since 2002. His contributions to Roswell Park's 2015 capital campaign led to the naming of the Scott Bieler Clinical Sciences Center which opened in May 2016.

"I am so moved by the Western New York community — they are the driving force behind everything we do," said Scott Bieler. "We are blessed to have met so many wonderful people through the West Herr family, and we have watched countless customers, neighbors, employees and family members face a cancer diagnosis. Just hearing that word, brings immediate emotion, uncertainty and fear to any family that is told their loved one has been diagnosed with cancer. The purpose of this new facility is to bring hope and provide a solution to that diagnosis, it was built to hopefully extend life to all who enter it."

The Roswell Park Scott Bieler Amherst Center held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday. The new facility will open to patients on September 11.