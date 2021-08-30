Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center unveils plans for expanded Amherst location

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center announced plans Monday for an expanded Amherst location.

According to Roswell the expansion will be named for longtime supporter Scott Bieler, in recognition of his significant gift made to the Roswell Park Alliance Foundation.

The Roswell Park Scott Bieler Amherst Center will create a hub for cancer patients in and around Buffalo’s northern suburbs by expanding the services currently available at Roswell Park’s satellite site on College Parkway.

Construction on a two-story 26,000-square-foot center on Park Club Lane is slated to begin this year.

“Expanding our comprehensive care with the Scott Bieler Amherst Center means that more patients will have access to high-quality diagnostic services and world-renowned treatment in their own backyard, experiencing hope and comfort as soon as they walk through the doors,” says Candace S. Johnson, PhD, President, CEO and M&T Bank Chair in Leadership at Roswell Park. “Scott’s incredibly generous contribution is making this possible for patients. He is tireless in his dedication to helping this community, and the impact of his kindness will touch every patient that comes through our doors for decades to come.”

“For years, I have witnessed the hope that family members, friends, customers and co-workers have been given thanks to the amazing care provided by Roswell Park,” says Bieler, President and CEO at the West Herr Automotive Group. “I want Roswell Park to continue their incredible work for patients and cancer research for years to come, and that’s why my commitment remains unyielding. I am thankful to our many Western New York customers and their generous support of West Herr that allows us to give back to this community in so many positive ways.”

Roswell says Bieler has been a supporter for 20 years and has served on the Roswell Park Alliance Foundation board since 2002. He made a previous contribution to Roswell Park’s 2015 capital campaign which led to the naming of the Scott Bieler Clinical Sciences Center on Roswell Park’s downtown campus.

Following the completion of the building in two years all services provided at 100 College Parkway in Williamsville will move to the new location.

