Roswell Park changing in-network Independent Health Individual Medicare Advantage coverage in 2026

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center will no longer be in-network for members enrolled in Independent Health's Individual Medicare Advantage plan, starting January 1, 2026.

On Friday, Roswell released a statement saying in part that Independent Health's Individual Medicare Advantage plans put more financial burden on patients who may face significantly higher deductibles, co-pays and costs to continue care.

Roswell Park released this statement on Friday:

Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center is committed to keeping our patients informed so they can make the best decisions about their health care coverage and protect uninterrupted access to cancer care.



Roswell Park was recently informed that Independent Health’s 2026 Individual Medicare Advantage plans put more financial burden on patients, shifting more cost to the community we care for and away from Independent Health. Patients who remain enrolled in these plans may face significantly higher deductibles, co-pays, and out-of-pocket costs to continue care with us.





We believe that cost should never be a barrier to receiving quality care and service, and we could not participate in a plan that would put our patients and community at risk for financial harm.





For these reasons, beginning January 1, 2026, Roswell Park and Roswell Park Care Network community practices will no longer be in-network for Independent Health’s Individual Medicare Advantage plans.

To keep Roswell Park in-network, you should take action during open enrollment. You can learn more online here.