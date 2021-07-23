Roswell Park Celebrates Environmental Services workers with free hot meal provided by teen Eagle Scout

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Eighty Environmental Services workers at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center received free lunch on Friday, as part of a project started by 14-year-old Eagle Scout Quinn Flaherty.

"They've obviously done so much for us, and it's just like a way to give back and it makes me happy knowing that it's appreciated," said Flaherty.

They maintain the hospital's cleanliness, play a big role in infection control, and help put patients' minds at ease.

"Very often they are unsung heroes. It makes a huge difference in the healing of our patients. Whether it's emotional support that they give to folks, who are sometimes at the worst point or the toughest part of their life," said Mattew Dauria, Director of Environmental Services.

Flaherty is partnering with Toutant restaurant to bring in the hot meals.

"My aunt's been an ER nurse for a very long time. And I know sometimes she will just come home and be like just ate from the vending machine! And we're like oh!" she said.

Not only does her project help front line workers, it also helps restaurants that struggled during the pandemic.

"It was just a great win-win because everybody's working so hard, recognizing front line workers. And then also providing a service to restaurants who were in need of the business at that point," said James Roberts, owner of Toutant.

Flaherty started the project back in February.

"Really impressed by Quinn's generosity, her hard work and her thoughtfulness in putting a program like this together," said Dauria.