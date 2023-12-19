Roswell Park calls for expedited Medicaid approval of sickle cell gene therapy cure

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — In New York State one in every 365 Black babies is born with sickle cell disease. It's a disease that can cause pain and other serious complications.

A new groundbreaking gene therapy has the potential to replace years of painful treatment.

“Sickle Cell Disease tends to affect certain populations throughout the world, but predominantly affects those of African ancestry," said Dr. Steven Ambrusko.

Not all patients will qualify for the gene therapy, but most who do will have Medicaid, which is why officials are pressing the Department of Health to quicken the process and help end a disparity directly impacting Black and underserved populations.

“It's for this reason that I've written a letter a letter to the Department of Health Commissioner asking them to expedite the coverage approval process for this new drug here in New York State," said Sen. Tim Kennedy.

While a timeline on the state's response is unclear, doctors at Roswell say they hope to get the program running by late next spring.

“As a warrior I believe that these new therapies should be available to everyone who can benefit from them," said Juanita McClain of Sickle Cell Warriors of Buffalo.