Roswell Park breaks ground on new 'Community Outreach and Engagement Building'

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center is expanding its services across the City of Good Neighbors.

Roswell broke ground Wednesday on the 'Community Outreach and Engagement Building' located at 907 Michigan Avenue in Buffalo.

“We are bringing Roswell Park-led support and programming directly to the doorstep of our neighbors in the Fruit Belt and beyond,” said Dr. Candace S. Johnson, President and CEO at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. “This building is an important part of our mission to connect Roswell Park with the communities we serve.”

An original home from 1878 will be converted into the new facility. The space will serve as a resource for cancer education and focus on the various forms of cancer that are more prevalent in areas with large minority populations.

"So we're talking about breast, colorectal, lung, and prostate," said Nikia Clark, Roswell Park Senior Outreach and Engagement Manger. "So we're gonna help educate people about those cancers, then help lead them to screening."

The 'Community Outreach and Engagement Building' will include conference rooms and an outdoor garden and plaza for Roswell Park clubs, organizations, and more.

Construction is expected to finish sometime in 2023.