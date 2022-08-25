Watch Now
Rosina Food Products, Inc. cuts the ribbon on new $73 million food manufacturing facility in West Seneca

Posted at 2:04 PM, Aug 25, 2022
WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Rosina Food Products, Inc. has cut the ribbon on a new $73 million food manufacturing facility in West Seneca.

The new 105,000-square-foot facility located at 3100 Clinton Street will produce a variety of meat products and will create 40 new jobs and retain 500 jobs.

"On behalf of Corigliano family, we are happy to be cutting the ribbon on this new state of the art facility located here in Western New York. This project fulfills a long-time vision for Rosina which would not have been possible without our close partnership with New York State. Our family remains committed to serving the community by supplying high-quality, well-paying jobs as we continue delighting customers with the finest frozen Italian cuisine in the industry."
- Rosina Food Products, Inc. President and CEO Russell Corigliano

Rosina now has three production facilities in Western New York and employs over 600 people.

