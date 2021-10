BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A crash closed a portion of the Route 33 west near the Best Street exit in Buffalo Monday.

According to Buffalo police, the crash occurred just after 10:00 a.m. near the Best Street exit. Multiple cars were involved and one of the cars rolled over.

As of 11:45 a.m. a portion of the Route 33 near the scene of the crash remains closed and traffic is being rerouted to the Route 198.

Police said the cause of the crash is under investigation.