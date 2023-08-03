Rodeo City: 78th annual Gerry Rodeo brings cowboys and cowgirls from across the US

GERRY, NY — The 78th annual Gerry Rodeo began on Aug. 2 with more than 250 competitors from 30 states into the town of 1,800.

The rodeo is the oldest consecutive rodeo east of the Mississippi River and winners of 4 events can win up to $40,000 in prizes.

The events more than doubles the population for the week, and raises money for the Gerry Fire Department.

Paul Cooley has been organizing the rodeo for 62 years, and says the rodeo brings together people from every state to Chautauqua County.

"You become apart of the rodeo and I enjoy it. My family comes from North Carolina to be apart of it and its just a family thing."

WKBW Greg Simas says despite traveling across the US for rodeo announcing, his favorite place to be is Gerry.

"Rodeo was formed and bred and born for the spirit of the cowboys that tamed the West," said Rodeo Announcer Greg Simas, "it's coming home and it brings a sense of comfort, I am happy to be home."

The rodeo will run until Aug. 5 and begins at 8 p.m. every night.

Thursday- Military and Law Enforcement appreciation night - $10 tickets

Friday- BBQ 5pm and Rodeo 8 p.m.

Saturday- Free Kids Rodeo must register by 3 p.m, Breast Cancer awareness night, wear pink