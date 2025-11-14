Rock Out Hunger to benefit FeedMore WNY kicks off November 18, here's how to help

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The 20th annual Operation: Rock Out Hunger to benefit FeedMore WNY begins at 3 p.m. on November 18 and continues through 9:30 a.m. on November 25.

For the entire week, DJ Jickster of 97 Rock will live inside a trailer in the parking lot at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital collecting funds, nonperishable and perishable food items and frozen turkeys to benefit FeedMore. According to organizers, last year, nearly 166,000 Western New Yorkers relied on FeedMore for nutritious food and support.

You can find more information on how to donate here and more information on how to volunteer here.

Operation: Rock Out Hunger is made possible through a partnership between FeedMore WNY, 97 Rock, Upstate Auto Group and Kaleida Health. In addition, the drive is supported by 7 News, Delta Sonic, Willoughby Insurance, The Barnes Firm, Ontario Shores Federal Credit Union, Drum Oil & Propane, Illio DiPaulo’s, Batavia Downs, Reimer Heating and Cooling and Window Nation.