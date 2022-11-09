Rock Out Hunger to benefit FeedMore WNY kicks off November 15, here's how to help

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The 17th annual Operation: Rock Out Hunger to benefit FeedMore WNY will begin at 3 p.m. on November 15 and continue through 10 a.m. on November 22.

For the entire week, DJ Jickster of 97 Rock will live inside a FeedMore WNY trailer in the parking lot at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital collecting funds, nonperishable food items and frozen turkeys to benefit FeedMore. According to FeedMore, nearly 165,000 people throughout its four-county service area are food insecure.

Last year there were 1,100 turkeys donated and $48,267 was raised. Since 2018 Rock Out Hunger has collected more than 9,700 turkeys and raised more than $170,000.

“It is amazing to see the community come out year after year to support this absolutely critical food and fund drive for FeedMore WNY, and I know Western New Yorkers will once again show up to support their neighbors in need. It really is an honor to be able to participate in this drive, and I feel fortunate to be backed by my employer, my coworkers, the sponsors and of course all the listeners who make Rock Out Hunger possible.” - DJ Jickster, Director of Marketing and Promotions at 97 Rock

You can find more information on how to donate here and more information on how to volunteer here.

The drive is a partnership between FeedMore WNY, 97 Rock, Kaleida Health and 7ABC.