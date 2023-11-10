Rock Out Hunger to benefit FeedMore WNY kicks off November 14, here's how to help

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The 18th annual Operation: Rock Out Hunger to benefit FeedMore WNY will begin at 2 p.m. on November 14 and continue through 10 a.m. on November 21.

For the entire week, DJ Jickster of 97 Rock will live inside a FeedMore WNY trailer in the parking lot at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital collecting funds, nonperishable food items and frozen turkeys to benefit FeedMore. Last year over $35,000 was raised and over 1,900 turkeys were donated.

"It is so incredible to experience the continued support of Western New York as we work together to Rock Out Hunger. Every year, I am blown away by the kindness of community members as they drop off donations to help feed their neighbors in need during Thanksgiving and the holiday season. I am looking forward to another great event as we spread awareness on the issue of food insecurity and raise critical donations for FeedMore WNY." - DJ Jickster

According to FeedMore, the number of people experiencing food insecurity throughout Western New York continues to grow. Last year it assisted 197,500 individuals throughout Erie, Niagara, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties.

“No one in Western New York should ever have to struggle with food insecurity, yet for many of our neighbors, our seniors, and our children, hunger is real. This Thanksgiving season, it’s important to remember that each and every one of us can do something. Once again, 7WKBW is proud to partner with the amazing volunteers and staff of FeedMore WNY. From supporting neighborhood food pantries, to delivering meals every day, FeedMore WNY embodies what it means to live in this city of good neighbors." - Marc Jaromin, Vice President & General Manager of 7 News

The drive is a partnership between FeedMore WNY, 97 Rock, Kaleida Health and 7 News.

“We deeply appreciate DJ Jickster and our partners at 97 Rock, 7WKBW and Kaleida Health for once again making Rock Out Hunger possible. Food insecurity here in Western New York and throughout the nation continues to rise – and we know the holiday season can be an especially stressful time for our neighbors with limited resources. We are grateful for all those who donate food, funds or time through volunteerism at Rock Out Hunger. With the support of the Western New York community, we can fulfill our mission of providing dignity, hope and a brighter future to our Western New York neighbors in need.” - Tara A. Ellis, President and CEO of FeedMore WNY

FeedMore said in addition to the collection at Operation: Rock Out Hunger, donations of food and funds can be dropped off at FeedMore’s distribution warehouse at 91 Holt Street in Buffalo from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. most Saturdays.

You can find more information here.