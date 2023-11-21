Rock Out Hunger 2023: More than 2,200 turkeys donated and over $22,500 raised

The 18th annual Operation: Rock Out Hunger to benefit FeedMore WNY wrapped up at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

DJ Jickster of 97 Rock spent a week living inside a FeedMore WNY trailer in the parking lot at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital collecting funds, nonperishable food items, and frozen turkeys to benefit FeedMore.

According to FeedMore, based on preliminary totals over $22,500 was raised and over 2,200 turkeys were donated. In addition, Kaleida Health’s pre-Rock Out Hunger food drive brought in 7,112 pounds of food.

The drive is a partnership between FeedMore WNY, 97 Rock, Kaleida Health and 7 News.

You can still donate here and you can find more information on how to volunteer here.