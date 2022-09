BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced on Friday that a Rochester woman has pleaded guilty to theft or embezzlement from employment and training funds.

According to Assistant U.S. Attorney Laura A. Higgins, 32-year-old Danielle Downs stole over $8,000 from her employer between 2019 and 2020.

Downs faces a maximum of one year in prison and a $100,000 fine.

She is scheduled for sentencing on December 8, 2022.