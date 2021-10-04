Rochester mayor will resign as part of plea deal

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren is resigning from office after accepting a plea deal, according to ABC affilliate WHAM.

Warren was accused of using a political action committee (PAC) to circumvent campaign finance laws in order to accept extra donations during the 2017 mayoral election.

She and two others were each charged with felony violations of election law. A conviction would have resulted in 1 1/3 to 4 years in state prison, or a range of sentencing options from probation to restitution.

In May, New York State Troopers spent several hours searching her home as part of a criminal investigation.

Warren's estranged husband and seven others were charged in connection with an alleged drug operation.

The investigation also resulted in Warren and her husband being charged with criminal possession of a firearm, endangering the welfare of a child and failure to lock/secure firearms in a dwelling.

Her plea also covers the charges related to that matter, according to WHAM's Jane Flasch.

She was sentenced to a 12-month conditional discharge, which includes resigning as mayor by Dec. 1, WHAM reports.

This is a developing story.