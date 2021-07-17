Watch
Rochester mayor also charged after search of home found guns

Adrian Kraus/AP
FILE - In this Thursday Sept. 3, 2020, file photo Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren speaks during a press conference in Rochester, N.Y. Warren is facing criminal charges Friday, July 16, 2021, in connection with a May search of the home she shares with her husband. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus, File)
Lovely Warren
Posted at 10:25 AM, Jul 17, 2021
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren is facing criminal charges in connection with a May search of the home she shares with her husband.

The charges are the first against her in connection to the raid.

A grand jury indicted Warren and her husband Timothy Granison on a felony count of criminal possession of a firearm, as well as two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, which is a misdemeanor.

They were also charged with a misdemeanor for having unsecured weapons.

Granison was already facing drug and weapons counts in connection to the search.

Messages seeking comment were left with attorneys for Warren and Granison by the Associated Press.

