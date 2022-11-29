Rochester man pleads guilty to weapon charge in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Rochester man has pleaded guilty to a weapon charge in connection to an incident at an anti-gun violence event in Buffalo in June.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 20-year-old Amauri Smith pleaded guilty Monday in State Supreme Court to one count of second-degree attempted criminal possession of a weapon.

According to the district attorney's office, on June 11 members of the Buffalo Police Department Intelligence Unit observed Smith walking on Jefferson Avenue during the Buffalo “March for Our Lives” event, an anti-gun violence demonstration, with what appeared to be a gun in the pocket of his shorts. An illegal, loaded handgun was recovered by officers from Smith's pocket.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on February 10 and remains released on bail set at $20,000 cash, bond or partially secured bond.