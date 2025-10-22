Rochester man killed after deer was struck by another vehicle and crashed through his windshield

PAVILION, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Rochester man was killed in a crash involving another vehicle and a deer in Genesee County on Tuesday.

The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. on Route 19 in the Town of Pavilion.

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office said a 68-year-old woman was operating a 2019 Honda northbound on Route 19 and struck a deer that entered the road. The deer then became airborne and went through the windshield of an oncoming 2025 Chevrolet operated by 80-year-old Michael L. Vaccaro of Rochester, who then exited the road and came to a rest in a ditch and brush.

According to the sheriff's office, Vaccaro suffered fatal injuries when the deer came through the windshield and was pronounced dead at the scene. The occupants of the Honda were not injured in the crash.