Rochester man charged with production and possession of child pornography

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The U.S. Attorney's Office announced that 28-year-old Nicholas Laffin of Rochester was arrested and charged with the production and possession of child pornography.

The Albion Police Department received a report on December 27, 2023, that Laffin was found in the bedroom of a 13-year-old girl. Laffin fled the scene but left his cell phone.

The victim told police she met Laffin at the Hoag Library. She believed he was about 20 years old.

Laffin was found on December 31, 2023, near the victim's home and told police that his cell phone was stolen.

The FBI received seven items of digital evidence on January 3, 2024, containing images and videos of child pornography involving the victim.

Laffin was arrested and charged with:



Criminal Sex Act 2nd: Actor 18 yrs. or more/Victim under 15 yrs.

Rape 2nd: Actor 18 yrs. or more/Victim under 15 yrs.

Act in Manner to Injure Child Less Than 17 yrs.

False Written Statement.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, the charges carry a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison and a maximum of 30 years.

The Albion Police Department says there may be additional victims in the area. If your child came into contact with Laffin, please contact (585) 589-5627.

EDITOR'S NOTE: 7 News has chosen to use Laffin's mugshot in accordance with our station's policy, as officials are asking additional victims to come forward. You can read our full policy here.