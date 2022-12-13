Rochester man arrested after fleeing police in stolen vehicle on NYS Thruway

EDEN, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Rochester man was arrested Saturday afternoon after attempting to flee from state police in a stolen vehicle on the New York State Thruway.
At around 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon, state police tried to stop the vehicle in the town of Eden for a vehicle and traffic violation. After the driver failed to comply, a pursuit ensued.
State troopers and the Genesee County Sheriff's Office deployed spike strips which ended the chase in the town of Batavia.
The stolen vehicle, a 2019 Nissan Sentra, was driven by 25-year-old Bernard S. Knorr. Knorr was taken into custody and charged with the following, all misdemeanors:
- Criminal possession of stolen property in the 4th degree
- Unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle in the 3rd degree
- Reckless driving
- Reckless endangerment in the 2nd degree
- Aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree
Knorr was issued an appearance ticket, and turned over to the town of Amherst Police Department for an active warrant.