Rochester man arrested after fleeing police in stolen vehicle on NYS Thruway

Posted at 2:06 PM, Dec 13, 2022
EDEN, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Rochester man was arrested Saturday afternoon after attempting to flee from state police in a stolen vehicle on the New York State Thruway.

At around 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon, state police tried to stop the vehicle in the town of Eden for a vehicle and traffic violation. After the driver failed to comply, a pursuit ensued.

State troopers and the Genesee County Sheriff's Office deployed spike strips which ended the chase in the town of Batavia.

The stolen vehicle, a 2019 Nissan Sentra, was driven by 25-year-old Bernard S. Knorr. Knorr was taken into custody and charged with the following, all misdemeanors:

  • Criminal possession of stolen property in the 4th degree
  • Unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle in the 3rd degree
  • Reckless driving
  • Reckless endangerment in the 2nd degree
  • Aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree

Knorr was issued an appearance ticket, and turned over to the town of Amherst Police Department for an active warrant.

