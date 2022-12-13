Rochester man arrested after fleeing police in stolen vehicle on NYS Thruway

EDEN, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Rochester man was arrested Saturday afternoon after attempting to flee from state police in a stolen vehicle on the New York State Thruway.

At around 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon, state police tried to stop the vehicle in the town of Eden for a vehicle and traffic violation. After the driver failed to comply, a pursuit ensued.

State troopers and the Genesee County Sheriff's Office deployed spike strips which ended the chase in the town of Batavia.

The stolen vehicle, a 2019 Nissan Sentra, was driven by 25-year-old Bernard S. Knorr. Knorr was taken into custody and charged with the following, all misdemeanors:

Criminal possession of stolen property in the 4th degree

Unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle in the 3rd degree

Reckless driving

Reckless endangerment in the 2nd degree

Aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree

Knorr was issued an appearance ticket, and turned over to the town of Amherst Police Department for an active warrant.