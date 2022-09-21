Rochester man arrested after attempting to steal over $3,500 worth of electronics from Walmart in Warsaw

WARSAW, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Rochester man is facing charges after attempting to steal over $3,500 worth of electronics from Walmart in Warsaw, according to the Wyoming County Sheriff's Office.

The alleged incident occurred on August 23. The sheriff's office said 44-year-old Adrian Taylor entered the Walmart in Warsaw and allegedly filled up a tote with electronic merchandise worth $3,739. Employees are credited with deterring the theft and Taylor allegedly fled the scene in a vehicle used in multiple other thefts throughout the state.

The sheriff's office said Taylor, an 11-time convicted felon who is currently on parole in connection to a fourth-degree grand larceny conviction, had previously been prohibited from entering Walmart properties due to past thefts.

Taylor was arrested on Monday by Wyoming County Sheriff's Office deputies. He was charged with:

Third-degree burglary

Third-degree attempted grand larceny

Reckless driving

Second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation

Unlicensed operation

He was arraigned in Warsaw Town Court and committed to the Wyoming County Jail without bail pending further court proceedings.