Rochester man arrested after allegedly stealing more than $800K from three New York schools

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Rochester man has been arrested and is accused of stealing more than $800K from three New York schools.

Zacchary Weber, 49, of Rochester, has been charged with two counts of second-degree grand larceny in Wayne County and one count second-degree grand larceny in the Town of Ellery.

According to New York State Police, in September 2025, an investigation began after the Sodus Central School District reported concerns involving funds administrated by Health Economics Partners LLC (HEP). HEP administers dental and medical benefits at the three school districts. Weber serves as the company's CEO and president.

The investigation found that the funds were allegedly transferred without authorization from accounts belonging to three school districts, the Sodus Central School District and North Rose-Wolcott Central School District in Wayne County, and the Bemus Point Central School District in Chautauqua County, to accounts controlled by HEP.

A forensic audit determined the three school districts combined had a total loss of $810,695.55:



Sodus Central School District: $377,757

North Rose-Wolcott Central School District: $181,817

Bemus Point Central School District: $251,119

The investigation into the alleged thefts is ongoing.