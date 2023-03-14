Rochester Fire Department currently battling large warehouse fire

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Rochester Fire Department has reported that it is currently battling a large warehouse fire on the city's West Side.

Fire crews responded to a call on Otis Street at around 5:45 p.m. Monday.

When firefighters arrived, units found pallets that had caught fire, which resulted in the fire spreading rapidly and consuming the entire warehouse.

The department has said that three walls and the building roof collapsed in the fire.

One firefighter was injured at the scene and is receiving treatment at the hospital. He is expected to survive.

All residents in the area were evacuated due to concerns of heat exposure.

Fire units have installed hosing systems outside some nearby homes to prevent the fire damage form spreading.

No cause for the fire has been determined at this time.