HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — The highway department for the Town of Hamburg says roadwork on Quinby Drive will begin on Tuesday, and may cause travel delays.

Town officials say the roadwork will impact the entire street between McKinley Parkway and South Park Avenue in Hamburg.

Roadwork is expected to begin around 7 or 8 a.m. Tuesday.

The highway department says the roadwork will impact drivers for two to three days.