Roads reopen after propane leak in Alden

ALDEN, N.Y. (WKBW) — A propane leak caused road closures in Alden Tuesday afternoon, all roads have now reopened.

The propane leak occurred in an area off Countyline Road around 1:20 p.m.

Crews have stopped the propane tank leak in Alden. Nine homes near the leak were evacuated, and crews will continue to remain near the scene.

The roads/intersections that were impacted included:

- Sullivan Road and Henskee Road

- Seven Day @ Harlow

- Sullivan @ Broadway

- Rte 20 @ Broadway

- County Line @ Henskee Road

