BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Western New York has enjoyed an unusually mild start to November, with little snowfall and plenty of sunshine. But highway departments are preparing for the inevitable arrival of winter weather, and the cost of keeping roads clear is rising dramatically.

Road salt prices have surged in recent years, creating new financial challenges for municipalities already dealing with higher costs for fuel, wages and health insurance.

In Erie County, the price of salt purchased through a county bid has climbed from approximately $43 per ton in 2022 to more than $93 per ton this year.

"We're not talking about like a little bit of money here, we're talking about a big increase, right?" 7 News asked Erie County Public Works Commissioner William Geary.

"A huge increase," Geary responded.

The county typically uses around 50,000 tons of salt during a winter season, which recently has added up to about $2.5 million. At this year's prices, that same amount of salt could cost approximately $4 million.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz has requested a transfer of $1.3 million between accounts, "to ensure that the (Division of Highways) can cover the cost of road salt necessary to remain in operation for the 2026-2027 winter season," according to a letter sent to county legislators.

Buffalo preparing for higher prices and possible shortages

The City of Buffalo is also taking steps to prepare for the winter season.

City officials told 7 News they have established two purchasing agreements to secure a minimum of 25,000 tons of road salt and are pursuing a third agreement to reduce the risk of supply disruptions.

Under the agreement available to Erie County municipalities, Buffalo is paying $93.24 per ton for delivered salt, compared to $55.79 last year. That's an increase of approximately 67%.

WATCH: Road salt prices soar as Western New York prepares for winter

Road salt prices soar as Western New York prepares for winter

The city is also purchasing salt through a New York State Office of General Services contract at $84.75 per ton, compared to $78 last year, when an additional diesel surcharge also applied.

A backup agreement with TJ Allen lists a significantly higher price of $144 per ton.

Here is how Buffalo's salt prices compare:



Purchasing agreement 2025 2026 County bid $55.79/ton $93.24/ton NYS OGS bid $78/ton + diesel surcharge $84.75/ton TJ Allen backup bid — $144/ton

All prices are for delivered salt.

At the city's lowest listed 2026 price of $84.75 per ton, purchasing 25,000 tons would cost approximately $2.12 million. At the county bid price, that amount would cost approximately $2.33 million. Actual spending will depend on how much salt is purchased through each agreement.

Supply concerns adding to uncertainty

Geary says rising prices are partly the result of supply pressures following several winters with significant demand.

"This is really a supply issue. It's the whole system's contracting," Geary said. "We've had three probably solid years of need and usage that was higher than what people would have projected."

Adding to those concerns is the shutdown of a major salt mine near Cleveland, Ohio, following flooding last month.

Morton Salt suspended mining operations at its Fairport Harbor facility in October after discovering significant water intrusion.

Geary says Erie County is fortunate to have a main supplier close to home.

"We have a great partner in our supplier that's there right now. It's sourced here in New York State," he said.

That supplier is American Rock Salt, located about 30 miles south of Rochester.

Geary says the county sometimes sends its own trucks to pick up salt directly from the supplier, saving money on delivery costs.

Towns across New York feeling the pinch

The rising costs aren't limited to Erie County or Buffalo.

Christopher Koetzle, executive director of the Association of Towns of the State of New York, says municipalities across the state are struggling with higher expenses.

"We're going to go into winter here and we're going to need to start salting the road and, uh, the price of salt has gone through the roof," Koetzle said.

He says the increases come as towns, particularly smaller rural communities, face mounting expenses for employee health insurance, wages and fuel.

"We're seeing that all towns, particularly rural towns, are struggling," Koetzle said.

Could a warmer winter help?

One potential source of relief could be the weather.

A strong El Niño is expected to influence weather patterns this winter, potentially bringing warmer-than-average temperatures to parts of the northern United States.

But a warmer winter doesn't necessarily mean municipalities will use less salt.

Geary says temperatures hovering near freezing can actually create more challenging conditions for road crews, particularly when freezing rain and black ice develop.

"This is shaping up to maybe even be a bigger use because we're gonna be hovering around that freezing line, or we're gonna see events with more ice and not so much snow," Geary said.

"I would love to plow snow all day. I think my staff would love to plow snow all day. When you get into these freezing rain events or hovering at freezing black ice, we're gonna be putting down product every day."

For now, Western New York's mild November has provided some relief for highway departments.

But when winter weather arrives, municipalities could find themselves using more of a product that's increasingly expensive — and potentially harder to obtain.